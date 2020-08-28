Bobrisky gifts himself a Mercedes Benz as a birthday present (photos/video)

Bobrisky has gifted himself a Mercedes Benz ahead of his birthday which is on August 31. The self-acclaimed Nigerian male barbie doll shared a video of himself with the automobile on his Instagram page.''Birthday gift came earlier yaaaaaaaay Biggest girl ever !!!!''he wrote Congrats to him.



Source: Linda Ikeji

