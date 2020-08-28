



Bobrisky has gifted himself a Mercedes Benz ahead of his birthday which is on August 31. The self-acclaimed Nigerian male barbie doll shared a video of himself with the automobile on his Instagram page.''Birthday gift came earlier yaaaaaaaay Biggest girl ever !!!!''he wrote Congrats to him. See the video below View this post on Instagram Bobrisky gifts himself a Mercedes Benz as a birthday present. His birthday is on August 31A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:24am PDTThe post Bobrisky gifts himself a Mercedes Benz as a birthday present (photos/video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji