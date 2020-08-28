CAMA: The government that will change the board of trustees in my church has not yet been born

Edo-based clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has vowed to resist the Company and Allied Matters Acts (CAMA) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The law permits the registrar-general of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a supervising minister to strictly supervise religious bodies and charity organizations. The law also gives the commission power to suspend the trustees of an association or a religious body and appoint an interim manager or managers to coordinate its affairs where it reasonably believes that there has been any misconduct or mismanagement, or where the affairs of the association are being run fraudulently or where it is necessary or desirable for the purpose of public interest.

The Christian Association of Nigeria CAN and Bishop David Oyedepo, have come out to condemn the law.

While preaching in his church recently, Apostle Suleman said the government that will come to change the board of trustee of his church, is yet to be…