India records 77,226 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours to take their total number to 3.38million

India has seen a large spike in number of new Coronavirus cases after 77,226 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day caseload in the world.

India now has a total of more than 3.38 million cases since the start of the pandemic with 46 percent of infections detected in August alone.

The country also reported 1,057 new deaths, the Health Ministry said earlier today, taking the total to 61,529.

The figures show that India has been recording more than 60,000 new daily infections since August 7, the highest single-day caseload in the world every day for three weeks.

The country’s previous highest daily count was 75,760 recorded on Wednesday, August 26.

India now has the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the World after the United States and Brazil.