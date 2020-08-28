Jacob Blake reportedly handcuffed to his hospital bed despite being paralyzed from waist down after he was shot seven times by police

The unarmed black father who was shot multiple times by a white police officer in front of his children, is reportedly handcuffed to his hospital bed despite being paralyzed from the waist down.

Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr, told the Chicago Sun-Times of the new development after visiting his son on Wednesday, August 26.

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” the father told the paper.

“He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

The elder Blake also wondered what his son was arrested for, the report said.

Authorities have not announced any charges against the younger Blake, 29, who was shot by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday, August 23 after cops were called to the scene due to a domestic dispute.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot several times as he went to a car and opened the door while his partner and their three children were in the back seat of the vehicle screaming as police…