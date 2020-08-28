Scott Disick confirms Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian are back together

Scott Disick appears to have confirmed Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together after months of speculation about the off-again, on-again couple.

Khloé posted a photo on Instagram and Scott, who shares three kids with Khloé sister, Kourtney, wrote: “@RealTristan13 is a lucky man!”

His comment is a confirmation that Tristan and Khloé are back on.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 29, were back together after their February 2019 split. Disick, however, is the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to publicly acknowledge the reunion.