Two confirmed dead as helicopter crashes into building in Opebi

Two men have been confirmed dead in the helicopter crash that occurred at the Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos State on Friday August 28.

A statement released by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA says the helicopter which is a Bell Helicopter 206B3, belonged to Quorum Aviation Ltd.

”An adult male was rescued and taken to LASUTH for further treatment. While two adult male were confirmed dead.” the statement read

