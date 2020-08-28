Yinka Ayefele expresses delight as he’s gifted a standing wheelchair (video)

Yinka Ayefele has expressed delight after he was able to stand with the help of a standing wheelchair gifted to him by Hon Oludare Akande.

Yinka Ayefele sustained a spinal cord injury after an accident and he has been using a wheelchair since then.

The talented gospel singer mostly performs while sitting on his wheelchair but this new highly-sophisticated machine means he will now be able to perform while standing.

Mr Ayefele shared a video of himself trying out the standing wheelchair. He was in a sitting position on the wheelchair, then he pressed a button on the machine and it helped him stand upright.

“So, I can stand up to sing anywhere,” the delighted singer said.

He thanked Hon Oludare Akande, aka Obama lamerica, for the wheelchair. He also expressed hope that he will one day stand on his own.

He wrote: