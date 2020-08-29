18-year-old lady reportedly raped and killed in Ibadan

Another lady identified as Mary Daramola has been allegedly raped and killed in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

According to reports, Daramola who was 18 years old, was allegedly raped and killed at Alabata community, near Moniya, in Akinyele Local Government on Monday, August 24.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident to The Nation, said a suspect has been arrested over the incident and that the suspect has been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for investigation. Fadeyi said the police have launched a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

No fewer than five persons have been killed in the area in the last four months in very mysterious circumstances. A suspected serial killer, Shodipe Sunday, has been arrested in connection with the previous killings in the local government area.