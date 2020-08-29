“F*ck 2020′ – The world reacts to the death of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman

The world woke up this morning to the devastating news of Hollywood star, Chadwick Boseman’s death.

 

Chadwick Boseman, a black actor best known for his star role in the movie, Black Panther, died aged 43 on Friday night August 28, after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

 

He passed away at his Los Angeles home with his wife, Taylor Simone, and other family members by his side.

 

Fans, celebrities and the world have now taken to social media to react to the news of his death.

May his soul rest in peace. See reactions below.

 

