                         FIFA suspends Ivorian federation election after the body disqualified Didier Drogba from presidential elections

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba’s hopes of becoming the next president of the Ivory Coast Football Federation has been given a new lifeline after football’s governing body, FIFA on Friday August 28th requested the suspension of the Ivory coast Football federation’s election after the body disqualified the former Chelsea striker from the elections.

FIF’s threw away Drogba’s candidacy saying he had only received the official support of two of a required four Ivorian clubs.

Drogba’s election team said on Thursday it expected FIF’s decision which claimed he was ineligible to run for the position.

“Drogba’s staff isn’t surprised by this decision to reject the bid. But we remain unfazed. We will react to conform to the texts which surround this election,” Mahamadou Sangare, a member of Drogba’s team, told AFP.

Now FIFA has waded in.

“We request the suspension of all action in relation to the election process until further notice,” a documen…