”His actions on the night were not those of an honourable man”- Prosecutor slams Man. U. captain Harry Maguire’s version of his arrest

Greek Prosecution lawyer, Loannis Paradissis, has slammed Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire’s account of his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Maguire was arrested this week after allegedly assaulting police officers while holiday in with friends and family in Greece.

The brawl allegedly started as a result of two Albanian men injecting the defender’s sister with a date-rape drug. He was found guilty of charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery after the incident, but claims he is innocent as he thought he was being kidnapped.

Maguire, who is appealing the suspended prison sentence he was handed, with the backing of Manchester United, sat down with the BBC on Thursday August 28, his first interview since the verdict, and claimed that he was scared for his life as he thought he and his friends were being kidnapped, adding that he tried to run away after being assaulted by a police officer.