ICPC quizzes NDDC directors over alleged diversion of N5.474 bn meant for the purchase of PPEs for health workers

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has quizzed top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over allegations of various acts of corruption such as diversion of funds, procurement fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s Covid-19 funds.

A statement released on Saturday August 29 says some directors of NDDC were interrogated at the Commission’s headquarters recently, after months of intelligence gathering following the receipt of petitions from Nigerians on the alleged illegalities and contract fraud by some officials of the agency.

According to the statement, top officials of the agency are being investigated for their complicity in an alleged diversion of N5.474 billion meant for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the nine states of NDDC.