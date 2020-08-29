‘Innocent man is raped and killed’ by parents of two little girls who ‘lied that he touched them’

A man has been raped and killed by parents after young girls “lied” that he touched them below the waist as a “joke”, it has been alleged.

Truck driver Dmitry Chikvarkin gave the girls aged 3 and 10 a lift to a carer at the request of their parents in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk, Russia.

However, when Valeria Dunaeva, 25, the mother of the 3-year-old, came to pick the girls, they allegedly told her Chikvarkin “had touched them below the waist”.

Furious, Dunaeva told her partner Sergey Chabin, 33, dad of the 10-year-old, and the parents allegedly tried to take the law into their own hands.

Dunaeva

Chikvarkin was attacked by three men, friends of the couple, and he later died from a head wound sustained during the attack, police in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk, Russia, have alleged.

A law enforcement source told Znak newspaper: “They found the man who previously gave a lift to the children.

“First, he was raped…

“Then they smashed his head with…