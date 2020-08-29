Married man commits suicide in Rivers state

A 45-year-old married man, Chinedu Peter Ogwa, committed suicide at his home situated at Wokoma street in Mile 3 Diobu in Cross Rivers state on Thursday night August 27.

The Nation reports that Chidinma Ogwa, wife of the deceased, said her husband started behaving strangely on Monday, August 24. She said he left behind a suicide note where he appealed to her and their children to forgive him. She said her late husband blamed his action on frustration, lack of business success, as well as inability to recover his debts among others.

In her words