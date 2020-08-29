See the names of 11 politicians from South East that Igbo group says are qualified to be president of Nigeria in 2023

An Igbo group, Igbo for President Solidarity Group, headed by a Yoruba man, Dr. Olukayode Oshiariyo, has suggested 11 politicians from the South-Eastern states that are “qualified to be presented as presidential candidates in 2023 general elections”.

Announcing the names of the Igbo politicians on Friday August 28, in Abuja after the group’s meeting, the president , Dr. Olukayode Oshiariyo, said the time has come for the country to produce a president from the Igbo tribe.

“IPSC has come to the conclusion that in 2023, a man or woman of Igbo extraction will become the president of Nigeria.

“IPSC will engage in consultations across the six geo-political zones, visitation to Emirs, Obas, Eze, Obi and chiefs, to discuss and examine the characters and integrity of the eleven persons suggested,’’ he said.

Names suggested by the group include Dr Ogbonaya Onu, Peter Obi, Dr Chris Ngige, Rochas Okorocha, Dave Umahi, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ike Ekweremadu, Enyinnaya Abaribe,…