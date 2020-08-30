250 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

250 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Saturday, August 29.

According to statistics released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Plateau state recorded 69 new cases followed by the FCT with 41 new cases.

Other states with new cases include Lagos-21, Delta-14, Kaduna-14, Bayelsa-13, Enugu-13, Ekiti-11, Bauchi-9, Ogun-8, Edo-7, Oyo-7, Rivers-6, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Nasarawa-3, Ebonyi-2, Kwara-2, Gombe-1, and Imo-1.

Nigeria now has 53727 cases of Coronavirus, 41314 patients have been discharged after treatment, while 1011 deaths have been recorded.