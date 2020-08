There was tension in the BBNaija lockdown house this evening Sunday, August 30, as Big Brother reprimanded housemates, Kiddwaya and Erica for their action.

Big Brother gathered the housemates in the lounge and played a video showing Kiddwaya and Erica flipping their middle fingers before the camera. He said this was disrespectful and found them guilty of disobeying the rules of the house.

He issued a strong warning to Erica and gave Kiddwaya a strike.

