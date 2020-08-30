Checkout the world’s most expensive sheep purchased for $490,000 (Photos)

A sheep bred by a family in Stockport, UK, has sold for a whopping

$490,000 at an auction.

The sheep breed known as Texel is now officially the most expensive sheep in the world.

The Texel sheep named Diamond was sold this week at the Scottish National Texel Sale in Lanark after being bred by Charlie Boden and family from their Mellor Hall farm.

During the auction, the price of the sheep quickly escalated from an opening bid of $9,000 to an eye whooping $490,000.

The animal was finally bought by a three-way partnership between three farmers who have decided to breed the animal together.

The Texel Sheep Society said the previous record was £231,000 paid for a Texel, Deveronvale Perfection, in 2009.

According to the sheep society, Texel sheep originate from the island of Texel, one of the north-western islands off Holland and now dominate the UK sheep industry.

Jeff Aiken, flock manager at Procters Farm, one of the…