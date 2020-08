A one-story building located at 10 Moliki Street in the Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State was gutted by fire on Saturday morning, August 29.

According to reports, the fire outbreak started around 8am and destroyed the entire first floor of the residential building.

Residents worked tirelessly to put out the fire.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, were alerted and are currently on hand to salvage the situation.