Governor Sanwo-Olu orders reopening of tertiary institutions in the state on September 14

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the reopening of tertiary institutions in the state effective Monday, September 14.

The governor disclosed this development during a regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status on Saturday, August 29.

During his address, the governor announced that primary and secondary schools are also tentatively scheduled to re-open from September 21.

He explained that the decision to re-open schools in the state was based on indications that the pandemic has peaked in the state as the number of new cases continues to steadily decline.

“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,” he said.

He further reiterated that restaurants are now permitted to open for in-dining services in the state, although they must continue to ensure spaces are only filled up to 50 percent capacity at all times.

The governor said a…