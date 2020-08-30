Nigeria will witness a turn around if an Igbo man emerges president in 2023- Ohaneze Ndigbo president, Nnia Nwodo

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Nnia Nwodo, says Nigeria will witness a turnaround in fortune if an Igbo man emerges President of the country in 2023.

Nwodo said this in a congratulatory message he sent to Nigerian-born Kelechi Madu, the newly appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General in Alberta, Canada.

In the congratulatory message signed by Emeka Attamah, his media adviser, Nwodo said Madu’s achievement in Canada shows that if an Igbo man is elected as President in 2023, Nigeria will be transformed. He appealed to the Federal Government to stop marginalizing and victimizing the Igbos in the country so that their latent creative potentials could be harnessed for the good of all Nigerians.