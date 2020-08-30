Prosecutors to seek harsher sentence for George Floyd’s killer, Derek Chauvin

Prosecutors are planning to seek a harsher sentence for ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is one of four charged for the murder of George Floyd.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison informed Peter Cahill, the judge in Floyd murder case he will be seeking a harsher sentence for Chauvin, for several reasons.

The Minnesota Attorney General says the murder was “especially heinous” because Floyd was killed in front of children.

In the legal docs, Ellison noted that Floyd was in a “particularly vulnerable” state because he was handcuffed and chest down on the pavement, repeatedly telling Chauvin and the other officers he could not breathe.

His decision to seek a harsher sentence comes after recent bodycam footage was released showing Floyd pleading for officers to not shoot him.

“The more video evidence you see, the more unjustifiable George Floyd’s torture and death at the hands of the police…