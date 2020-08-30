Senate denies plans to secretly pass Social Media bill

The Nigerian Senate has denied reports that it is planning to pass the controversial Social Media Bill despite the public rejection of the bill.

If passed into law, the social media bill will empower the Nigerian government to unilaterally order the shutdown of the internet. An internet service provider that refuses to obey the order on conviction by a court may be fined N10 million for each day the order is not obeyed. Another section of the bill prescribes a fine of N300,000 or three-year jail term or both for anyone found guilty of making statements that “diminish public confidence in the performance of any duty or function, or in the exercise of any power of the Government.”

Many Nigerians said the bill is designed to clamp down on freedom of speech. Sahara Reporters on Saturday, August 29, released a report that the Senate was planning to secretly pass the controversial bill.

The Senate has now denied the report. In a statement released by its…