The ban on Okada operation and the Coronavirus lockdown led us into kidnapping — Abductors of Appeal Court judge’s wife in Calabar

Suspected criminals arrested for allegedly abducting the wife of an Appeal Court judge and killing her aide in Cross River state on July 4, have blamed the ban on Okada operation and the Coronavirus lockdown for joining the kidnapping gang.

Ekwele Agube, the wife of a judge at the Court of Appeal, was kidnapped by six armed men who accosted her along Ministry Road, off NPA Junction in Calabar, Cross Rivers State. They killed her aide identified as Glory Egbela before whisking her away to an unknown destination in their operation vehicle. She was released 14 days later, after her family paid N6.8 million as a ransom for her release.

Immediately after her abduction, operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, were detailed to investigate and track down the kidnappers.

The IRT made a breakthrough when it trailed one of the phone numbers used in negotiating the ransom to one of the gang leaders identified as…