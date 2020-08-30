Three persons die in boat mishap in Adamawa state

Three persons identified as Melody M, Isaac G., and James S., have died in a boat mishap that occurred in Adamawa state.

Sahara Reporters reports that the victims, two males, and one female, reportedly drowned while on their way to a burial ceremony in the Lamurde Local Government Area of the state, after the boat capsized.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of Lamurde Local Government Area, Burto Williams, described it as an unfortunate tragedy.