TolaniBaj and Wathoni evicted from the Big Brother Naija house

TolaniBaj and Wathoni have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house. They were evicted during the live show today Sunday, August 30.

All housemates comprising Tolanibaj, Trickytee, Kiddwaya, Brighto, Prince, Erica, Lucy Neo, Wathoni, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon were all up for eviction. Ozo and Nengi were exempted from nomination and eviction as they both occupy the roles of head of house and assistant head of house, respectively.

TolaniBaj was the first to be evicted followed by Wathoni.

During her interview with Ebuka, TolaniBaj said she really likes Prince, her love interest in the house, but wasn’t sure of him as he was a bit difficult to understand. She refused answering questions on whether they would pursue a relationship outside the house.

Wathoni on her part said BrigthO, her love interest in the house, was always making her happy in the house. She said she didn’t see them becoming a pair and isn’t certain if they would pursue a relationship outside…