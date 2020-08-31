Chinese government is building $50m Transportation University in Daura for free – Amaechi





Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that the Chinese government is building the $50 million University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State for free.

Speaking during his maiden inspection tour of the ongoing project in Daura, the Minister also disclosed that he Chinese government will build a primary and secondary school which will cater for the educational needs of children whose families work there.

Amaechi said the project construction would commence in September and would be completed by the end of next year. The Minister who made a clarification on the project, said it is not part of the railway contract but was donated to the federal government by the Chinese government free of charge.

"Construction work will commence in September. What they are doing now is clearing, they have promised to build a primary school and a secondary school in the university. This university is a donation by the Chinese government through CCECC. The Technique,…





