Ghana-based Nigerian musical duo, ENE YATT, release visuals for their newest offering, COMPOSE

Ghana-based Nigerian musical duo, ENE YATT, have released the visuals for their newest offering, COMPOSE, produced by Snowwie and featuring Ghanaian artiste, Raskuuku. Shot on the streets of Accra, COMPOSE is about self-confidence and standing strong amidst trials.

This heart-felt song with shining performances, follows the twin brothers, as they dance away with music fans and lovers alike. Like in a love story that transcends life and death, both brothers are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go.

Recently signed to World Arts Agency, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, they are currently putting finishing touches on their album, to be released in 2021.



