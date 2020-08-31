Gunmen kill councillor in Bayelsa state

A councillor representing ward six in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa state, Karma Agagowei, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

Agagowei was attacked and shot dead around Opolo area of Yenagoa, the state capital, while returning from the ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday August 29.

It was learnt that one person, who was with the deceased in a commercial tricycle at the time of the incident, was also attacked with machetes by the hoodlums.

The late Agagowei was among 105 councillors who were elected at the local government council election held in August last year.

The Bayelsa state police command is yet to comment on the incident.