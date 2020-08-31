Inspiring a Healthier and Happier World through Natural Products

Mrs Temitope Mayegun is the CEO of Avila Naturalle Ltd, manufacturer of natural body care, foods and household brands, which combine a dynamic distribution network with a retail strategy as well as e-commerce with focus on encouraging the usage of natural, safe and quality products. In this interview with PLEASURES Magazine, Mrs Mayegun discussed the company’s commitment to enrich lives and inspire a healthier and happier world by offering natural skincare solutions that deliver healthier, radiant, and glowing skin. The company is out to address the challenge of low esteem associated with the skin type and complexion by promoting naturally healthy and glowing skin using truly natural and safe products.

Temitope Mayegun in brief

