Man accused of murdering two boys with a hammer and knife after creeping into home while their mom was asleep in bedroom

A man has been accused of murdering two boys with a hammer and knife after he allegedly crept into the children’s home while their mother was asleep.

Mark Wilson, 30, who is the boyfriend of the boys’ aunt, was arrested Thursday, August 27, in Melrose, Florida, on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year-old Tayten Baker.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Wilson used a hammer and a knife to murder the brothers, local media News4Jax reports.

Police believed the murders took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 26 after the kids’ father, a long haul trucker, had left to drive to Georgia.

The boys’ mother found their bodies in different rooms when she woke up on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

“We believe at least one of the boys was sleeping whenever the murder occurred,” Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said.

Police said the Baker family had moved to their new home about two weeks…