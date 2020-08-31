Manchester United agree to sign Dutch star Donny van de Beek from Ajax in a £40m deal

Manchester United have agreed to sign Dutch midfielder Donny van der Beek from Ajax.

The 23-year-old has agreed on personal terms with Manchester United in a deal thought to be in the region of €39m, plus another €5m in add-ons.

Van der Beek will complete his medical in the coming days while with the Netherlands squad for the Nations League games against Poland (September 4) and Italy (September 7) before travelling to the UK.

United will offer Van de Beek a five-year contract worth a significant pay rise on his current £30,000-per-week wages.

Van de Beek helped Ajax reach the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals and scored ten goals in 37 appearances for Ajax last term.

The Netherlands midfielder who can operate in a central or attacking role would be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer transfer window.