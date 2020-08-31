NDDC finally pays tuition fees of students on its scholarship scheme

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has paid $5,901,000 to 197 students on its scholarship scheme.

Recall that during the investigative hearing done by the House of Representatives on allegations of financial recklessness in the commission, several students sent abroad by the commission to study, came out to complain that they have been left stranded as the commission has failed to fulfill its promise to pay their tuition fees as well as give them some allowances.

The students staged a protest that got the attention of President Buhari who ordered the payment of the students’ fees. Read here and here.

Well, respite has come the way of the students as the fees of some of them have now been paid while fees of others are currently being processed.

Director of Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Charles Odili, in an interview with Vanguard, said $5.901m have now been paid to 197 scholarship students. Odili said among the 197 beneficiaries were 12 Ph.D students from 2016…