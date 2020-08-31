Nigeria has also taken steps that affected us-Ghanaian minister replies Lai Mohammed

The Ghanaian government says the Federal government of Nigeria has also taken steps in the past that have adversely affected its citizens.

The Ghanaian government stated this days after the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, spoke against the issues affecting Nigerian traders in Ghana. Lai at a press conference last Friday, August 28, said Nigeria will no longer tolerate the harrassment on Nigerians in the country.

Earlier this month, Nigerian traders in Ghana raised the alarm over the closure of their shops. The incident happened two months after a building in the Nigerian mission in Ghana was demolished.

In a statement released on Sunday, August 30, the Ghanaian Minister of Information, Kojo Nkrumah, said the issues between both countries can be resolved through diplomacy. He pointed out that it is on record that Nigeria has taken a number of steps “which have gravely affected other countries in the region”.