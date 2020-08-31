Unilorin undergraduate to clear drainage for 3 months over romance scam (photos)

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin has convicted and sentenced Akinsanya Olamide Ridwan, a four hundred level undergraduate of the University of Ilorin to three months Community Service for committing a romance scam.
The service requires him to clear the drainage at Bekind filing Station near Tipper Garage, Tanke up to the gate of the University of Ilorin for Three Months commencing from September 2, 2020.
According to a statement released by EFCC, Ridwan got the jail term on Monday, August 31, 2020 after being arraigned on a one-count charge, bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related offences by the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC)
The charge read
“That you,Akinsanya Riwan (a.k.a Alex James) sometime in March, 2020 or thereabout at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court attempted to commit an offence of cheating by impersonation by pretending and…
Source: Linda Ikeji