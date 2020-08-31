”Why didn’t you post his picture when he was sick?” Actress Angela Okorie attacks Nigerians mourning Hollywood actor, Chadwick Boseman (video)

Actress Angela Okorie took to her Instagram page today to attack people mourning hollywood actor, Chadwick Boseman, who died after a four year battle with colon cancer on Friday, August 28.

In a video she shared, the actress and singer questionned why people did not post photos of the Black Panther star online when he was sick for four years to pray for him. She opined that now that he is dead, everyone is taking to social media to mourn him.

She shared the video with the caption

”In conclusion

People celebrate death

More than life

Celebrate life that is worth celebrating

Not when they are Gone

Especially people who have done alot to put smiles on your face

Don’t let low self esteem ,inferiority

Complex and hate eat you up,

All that epistle doesn’t really matter

when the person don’t get to see it

Too much hate in the world and I don’t know why , abeg no reason to hate any1 oooo” she wrote

