143 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

143 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Monday, August 31.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Plateau state recorded 35 new cases, Kaduna-21, Lagos-19, FCT-13, Ebonyi-9, Adamawa-7, Enugu-7, Katsina-7, Edo-6, Kwara-5, Osun-3, Anambra-2, Kano-2, Niger-2, Ogun-2, Benue-1, Borno-1 and Sokoto-1

Nigeria now has 54,008 confirmed cases of the viral disease. 41,638 patients have been discharged while 1,013 deaths have been recorded.

See a breakdown of the number of cases in each state below;