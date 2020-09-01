Arsenal confirm £27m signing of Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille 

Arsenal has finally confirmed the signing of Brazilain defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

The Premier League club made the announcement this afternoon with the help of his Brazilian compatriots, David Luiz and Willian.

In a clip posted to the club’s official Twitter page, Luiz starts by congratulating Willian on his move to the Emirates, with the winger replying: ‘I’m so happy we will soon be together. Let’s go full throttle and win trophies.

Luiz then says ‘It’s so good that our little Brazilian family keeps growing’, and adds that he has ‘heard the family will get even bigger’. The pair then mention Magalhaes before inviting him into the call to ask if he has joined.

The 22-year-old defender then appears in an Arsenal shirt, saying ‘what’s up boys?’ as he is welcomed by his compatriots. ‘I’m so happy to be here with you guys. Let’s make it count,’ he adds. ‘I cannot wait, let’s win trophies. We’ve already started well!’