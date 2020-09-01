Dangote endorses Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for World Trade Organization DG Job

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has endorsed former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization next year.

Aliko Dangote took to Twitter to show his support for Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala, who is one of the candidates vying for the position which became vacant following the resignation of Roberto Azevedo on Monday, August 31.

Dangote tweeted: “In these challenging times, the World Trade Organisation needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.

He added: “A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead WTO.”