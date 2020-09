Erica has won the Head of the House Challenge for week 7 of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show.

The female housemate emerged as the head of house after winning the arena game. She went on to pick Prince as her Deputy Head of House.

The duo now have immunity from eviction this week. Erica and Prince went on to pick TrickyTee and Dorathy as their guests in the house of lounge for the week.