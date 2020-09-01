FCT doctors declare indefinite strike

The Association of Resident Doctors, federal capital territory administration (ARD-FCTA) have declared an indefinite strike which will take off from Tuesday September 1.

The group which conveyed announcement of their indefinite strike in a communiqué signed by Roland Aigbovo and Mustapha Ibrahim, chairman and general secretary of the association, said they took the decision amid the Coronavirus pandemic due to non-implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion, the non-payment of the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances, among other issues.

According to ARD-FCTA, the strike will go on until the issues they highlighted are addressed.

The communiqué read;