6 housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality show have been put up for possible eviction this week.

In the nomination process which took place after the arena games, the housemates were directed to nominate two housemates for possible eviction.

After the process was concluded, Trickytee, Lucy, Nengi, Kiddwaya, Vee and Laycon were nominated.

Here is how the housemates nominated each other;