I love you with all the love God has poured into my heart - Deyemi Okanlawon writes in romantic birthday post to wife, Damilola

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has penned down a romantic birthday post to wife, Damilola. 

 

The actor who shared a loved up photo with his wife, stated that he loves her with all the love God has poured into his heart. 

 

He wrote; 

 

Happy birthday baby! Don’t dance all your dance finish today o cos we’re going to be partying together for a very long time. I love you with all the love God has poured into my heart!

 

The actor also shared a photo of his wife getting emotional after he gave her a treat. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

