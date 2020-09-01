Music executive, Soso Soberekon declares interest to run for governor in Rivers state come 2023

Music executive, Soso Soberekon, has declared interest to run for governor of Rivers state come 2023.

Soso shared the poster above on his IG page on Tuesday September 1, with the caption

”With love for our State and a fierce commitment to a vision of rapid progress for indigenes of Rivers State and following wide-ranging consultations, I offer myself to serve you as Governor. I therefore intend to be a candidate in the 2023 Gubernatorial election. I seek the opportunity to offer our State visionary, purposeful, competent leadership to build our future. The time is now we can do it. God bless”

He has however not disclosed the party he would be running on.