Pastor arrested for allegedly raping teenage girls during a deliverance session in Anambra state (photo)

Pastor Chukwudi Chukwumezie of the Mountain Zion deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi, has been arrested by men of the Anambra state police command for allegedly luring and having unlawful carnal knowledge with two fifteen years old girls under the false pretence of conducting deliverance prayers for them

A statement released by Haruna Mohammed, spokesperson of the state police command, said in August 2019, the accused clergyman was arrested for allegedly luring and having unlawful carnal knowledge with a fifteen-year-old girl at a hotel along Eze iweka road Obosi under false pretence of making a deliverance prayers for her.

Haruna said the victim to the hospital for medical Examination where penetration and laceration of her hymen were confirmed by the medical doctor after which suspect was charged to Court for prosecution.

According to the statement, the clergyman who presently jumped court bail had on July 16 and August 4, also allegedly…