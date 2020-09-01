”The past is past. It didn’t work out, we should move on”- Yvonne Jegede reaches out to her ex-husband and other exes

Actress, Yvonne Jegede, posted an open letter on her Instagram page on Tuesday morning, September 1, apologizing to her ex-husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, and her other exes she might have hurt in the past

The mum of one who turned a year older last week stated that after her birthday, she decided to let go of her past. To this end, she decided to reach out to those who have hurt her and those she might have hurt, to ask for their forgiveness as she has already forgiven them.

To her ex-husband and father of her son, Yvonne said the past is the past and that since it didn’t work out between them, they should move on. She pointed out that she has nothing but love, peace, and respect for him. Yvonne and Olaunke got married in 2017 and got separated three months after their union.

She also reached out to business associates and colleagues who she might have offended in the past.

