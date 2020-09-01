We won’t tolerate disrespect from Buhari’s appointees again

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has issued a warning to President Buhari’s appointees following the continous face-off that has been recorded between the executive cabinet members and the legislature in the last few weeks.

Addressing State House reporters on Monday August 31 after Buhari inaugurated the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led Executive/Legislative/Party Consultative Committee, Lawan disclosed that the President has addressed the issues.

He said;