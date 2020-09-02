Chadwick Boseman’s high school to create scholarship in his honor

The high school Chadwick Boseman attended is forming a memorial scholarship in his honour.

Walter Mayfield, principal at T. L. Hanna High School in South Carolina where the actor attended, told TMZ the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship will give a yearly honor to a deserving student.

Mayfield says the goal is to create a sustainable scholarship for years to come, and the school is aiming to raise $100k toward that end.

The principal says a number of people have already reached out about contributing in Chadwick’s honor, even though they haven’t publicized the idea yet.