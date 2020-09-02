Chef turned Playboy model shares naked photos to encourage fans to cook at home

A chef who has become a Playboy model has been going naked in the kitchen to encourage others to cook at home and stay safe.

Though she works as a model, Cândida Batista is also a Michelin starred chef.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the mum has been urging others to stay at home rather than eat out. This is to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of the killer virus.

To do this, she has combined her two passions – cooking and modelling – and has been sharing photos to Instagram.

In the photos, Cândida poses naked or in lingerie while cooking tasty meals.

Cândida claims that her strategy seems to be working.

She said: “I decided to make a pie crust at home and I was with little clothes at the time.

“I didn’t even think about putting anything.”

Cândida added: “I was inspired and my photographer friend clicked.

“The post went viral.”

Now, the model receives DMs from fans all the time.

She said: “I get…