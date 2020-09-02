DSS denies inviting Don Jazzy, Waje, Yemi Alade and others for questioning

The Department of State Services DSS and the Lagos State Police Command has denied reports of inviting some entertainer for questioning.

Earlier today, some media outlets reported that Don Jazzy, Waje, Yemi Alade, and others were invited to the DSS office in Lagos state as well as the state police command where they were allegedly warned to be mindful of the kind of posts they make on social media, some of which are perceived to be against the Buhari-led government.

The report claimed that they were later summoned alongside singers Yemi Alade and Waje by Zubairu Muazu who is said to be the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

However, in an interview with Punch, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunnaya, denied the report saying “We didn’t invite any musician.”

The spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, also denied claims the command invited Yemi Alade and Waje. Elkana said that Zubairu Muazu, who was said to have invited the singers, “ceased…